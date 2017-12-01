‘Urgent need to probe role of pollution in cancer incidences’

Breast cancer is more common than cervical cancers, both in India and globally, and women below the age of 50 are affected with it, said Mary Beth Terry of Columbia University, School of Public Health, New York on Wednesday.

She was among the many scientists from across the world who shared their views and findings on ‘The Impact of Environment on Women’s Health’ at Amity University on second day of the three-day conference that ends on Friday.

“Rate of breast cancer is going up and now younger woman are getting affected by the disease. We fear this could be due to rise in air pollution level. Experts need to investigate the role of pollution in cancer incidence as most studies on environmental risk factors and breast cancer are conducted in average risk cohorts and are not sufficiently powered to examine interactions across the risk spectrum,” she said.

The experts were of the view that environmental hazards are among the major causes of global deaths and diseases and the burden falls disproportionately on women, especially in developing countries.

Every year, approximately 45,000 women die due to complications of pregnancy and childbirth in India, nearly all of these deaths are preventable.

The second day of the conference organized by Amity University, Lucknow, in collaboration with National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), USA, saw highly knowledgeable speakers across the world who also presented their research papers.

Prof Qamr Rehman, dean, Research, Science and Technology, Amity University (Lucknow), said this conference would provide an opportunity for scientists and policy analysts, from both the developed and developing countries, to present the latest findings on this burning issue.

A special convocation ceremony was also organized on the day. Prof Linda Birnbaum, director, NIEHS and National Toxicology Program, North Carolina, Professor Tom Wie from Columbia University, Prof Wolfgang Schareck, Rostock University (Germany), Prof Mone Zaidi, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, and Prof Peter Langer from Germany, were conferred upon an honorary doctorate.

The luminaries were honoured by Dr Ashok K Chauhan, founder-president, Ritnand Balved Education Foundation and Dr Aseem Chauhan, chairman, Amity University, Lucknow.