Uttar Pradesh: Besides Lucknow, Mainpuri police station in top 10

Ghiror police station of Mainpuri district has bagged seventh rank among 10 best police stations in the country, as per a recent survey conducted by the Intelligence Bureau through Quality Council of India team. The survey gave marks on about 80 parameters pertaining to performance, infrastructure and amenities.

The other police station of the state which made it to the top 10 list was Gudamba police station of Lucknow, ranked third best.

“It was a welcome news encouraging us to perform better and serve the masses well. The achievement will motivate us to improve work culture in other police stations and overall change the perception about police among the masses,” said Rajesh D, superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri.

The news came as a shot in the arm for Mainpuri police, particularly because the area is crime sensitive and investigation plagued by political influence.

The survey team did a review on multiple parameters including registration of FIRs, disposal of FIRs, conviction rate, redressal of public grievances, public dealing, feedback from complainants, record maintenance manually as well as online, cleanliness and various other things.

Ashish kumar Singh, the cop who had served as station in charge last year at Ghiror, was a happy man. Singh was replaced on December 30 by SR Gautam who attributes the success to able guidance by senior officials and commitment to compliance with directives issued by the state government from time to time.

RS Puram police station in Coimbatore topped the list followed by Hyderabad’s Panjagutta police station.