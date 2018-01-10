Uttar Pradesh: BJP worker’s body found hanging from tree, murder suspected

A 45-year-old teacher and local Bharatiya Janata Party worker was allegedly murdered and his body was found hanging from a tree in a Kakori village on the outskirts of Lucknow on Tuesday morning. His body bore multiple injury marks and his belongings were found at some distance from the spot.

The incident sparked tension in the area. BJP MP Kaushal Kishore along with several BJP supporters reached the victim’s house after coming to know about his mysterious death and demanded probe in the incident.

The victim, Bihari Lal Rawat, ran a coaching centre in Kakori town area and was a local booth in-charge of BJP. He was also associated with Rashtriya Swaymsewak Sangh for past many years and very popular among villagers.

Rawat went missing when he left his house in Kakori’s Karjhan village for the coaching on his bicycle at around 7.30am. His body was found hanging when some local villagers spotted his bicycle having blood stains lying barely one kilometre from his house after two hours and started searching for him. His body was later found hanging from tree a with a muffler tied around his neck.

Locals said multiple injury marks on the victim’s body, blood stains on his bicycle, struggle marks on the spot and other circumstances completely hinted towards foul play behind his death. They said the body was hanging in such position at the height of over 10 feet and it was not possible for anybody to could hang self using a muffler this way.

His wife Vishwakanti Devi too alleged foul play and lodged an FIR of murder against a local muscleman Vishal Yadav and his unidentified aides in this connection. She mentioned in the FIR that Vishal Yadav and his aides held the victim hostage when he was going to his coaching and badly beat him up with canes after dragging him into an orchard. She said the assailants later hanged his body with the tree to pose his death as a suicide case.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Deepak Kumar said additional superintendent of police, rural, Satish Kumar visited the spot and was supervising the matter. He said police force is also deployed in the village to avert any further trouble after the incident.

He said post-mortem examination of the victim’s body has been conducted and the report is still awaited. He said although the FIR of murder has been lodged and two suspects are already taken into custody but further action will be initiated as per the post-mortem report findings.