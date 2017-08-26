Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister seeks students’ feedback on anti-Romeo drive

UP cabinet minister for women and family welfare Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Friday sought feedback from girls on her government’s anti-Romeo drive aimed at curbing molestation of women in the state.

Addressing students during the investiture ceremony at Avadh Girls’ Degree College, she asked the girls to give an honest feedback on the functioning of the ‘anti-Romeo squad’ in the state. She also recalled her father HM Bahuguna’s role in establishing the college.

Prof Rita Bahuguna Joshi praised the college authorities for inculcating leadership skills in students by providing them a platform to hold posts of responsibility.

She also planted a sapling as part of the tree plantation drive initiated by the Eco-restoration Club of the college.

The minister formally inducted the newly-elected members of the students’ council by presenting them badges, after which the council members took oath. The oath-taking ceremony was followed by the dean R Watal’s address to the students.

Student council president Mariyam Abbas addressed the students’ council while president of the managing committee Z Viccajee congratulated the newly-inducted members. Dignitaries present at the ceremony were Prof Nishi Pandey and principal U Chaturvedi along with the members of the managing committee.