Uttar Pradesh: Class 6 boy commits suicide, Blue Whale suspected

A class 6 student committed suicide in Maudaha town of Hamirpur district on Sunday evening. The police is probing to see if there is any connection of ‘Blue Whale’ game with the 13 year-old boy’s death.

Station house offficer (SHO) of Maudaha police station PK Singh said Parth Singh, student of Jaipuria Public School, hanged himself from the ceiling of his room. A smartphone was recovered from the bed.

Parth’s family members said, “A day back the boy told his father that he will complete the last level of the game soon and emerge victorious”. On Sunday morning Parth told his parents that he would go to the birthday party of a friend in the evening.

Last Tuesday, concerned over several suicides in India by children due to the game, DGP Sulkhan Singh had ordered a ban on it across the state.