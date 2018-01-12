Uttar Pradesh CM may open Gumnami Baba gallery in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to inaugurate the Gumnami Baba gallery in Ayodhya’s International Ram Katha museum on January 24.

But it is not clear whether the CM will visit Ayodhya to inaugurate the museum or will prefer to inaugurate it from his office in the state capital.

Gumnami Baba, the reclusive sadhu, is considered by many as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

As the first Uttar Pradesh Day will also be observed on January 24, the CM will also be chief guest at a host of events slated to be organised at Shilpa Gram in the state capital.

However, officials at the Ram Katha Museum are busy making preparations for the CM’s visit. Along with the Gumnami Baba gallery, the CM may also inaugurate two other galleries in the museum.

All 425 artifacts related with Gumnami Baba have been displayed in the museum.

The International Ram Katha Museum has come up in Ayodhya with a corpus of R 2.28 crore.

After change of government in the state, Ayodhya has taken the centre stage in all scheme of things of the state government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has visited Ayodhya five times after taking over the charge in March last.

The state government has also announced a Rs 133 crore package for Ayodhya, comprising mostly schemes sponsored by the Centre.