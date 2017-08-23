Uttar Pradesh: Cops take undertrial on shopping spree, video goes viral

Three cops allegedly took an undertrial on a shopping spree before allowing him to have dinner at a dhaba while escorting him to Kaushambi jail from Unnao district court on August 19. Someone at a garment shop shot a video of the incident and posted it on Whats App.

As per reports, undertrial Vinit Jaiswal has several cases registered against him in different districts. He was caught by Puramufti police for smuggling marijuana around seven months back and was lodged at Kaushambi jail.

Vinit was to be produced before the court in Unnao district on August 19 in connection with a case. He was escorted to Unnao by constable Mahesh Chandra Mishra and two others. It is reported that while returning from the hearing, the three constables stopped at a market in Sirathu town area. Vinit has been shown visiting several shops and purchasing a jeans and a T-shirt with the cops at a garment shop where someone shot their video. It is reported that they also took dinner at a dhaba before taking back Vinit to the jail.

Meanwhile, Kaushambi superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Pandey said he had initiated an enquiry into the incident after it came to his knowledge. He, however, added that he had not seen the video.