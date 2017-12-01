Uttar Pradesh Day to be celebrated on Jan 24

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to organize UP Day on January 24 for the first time since the state came into being in 1950.

Chief secretary Rajive Kumar said the state packed tremendous potential in various sectors. “Honing the talent and exploring the growth challenges for building a modern UP would be the theme of the quiz contests that would be organised in schools and colleges to create awareness,” he said. Photo exhibition of eminent people who contributed to the state’s development and made sacrifices would also be held on the occasion.

In May, HT had reported that how unlike Maharashtra and other states, which celebrated their birth, UP never marked the occasion. Consequently, the matter was taken up by governor Ram Naik, who wrote a letter to the UP government in this regard.

CM Yogi Adityanath promptly responded saying that UP would also celebrate ‘UP Diwas’ on the lines of the Maharashtra Day so that people know the history and culture of their state. Demands for celebrating ‘UP Diwas’ had been pending for long. UP was born on January 24, 1950. The then governor general of India passed the United Provinces (alteration of name) Order 1950 renaming the then United Provinces as Uttar Pradesh. It was published in the Uttar Pradesh Gazette (extraordinary) dated 24 January 1950.