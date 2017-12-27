Uttar Pradesh girl’s suicide: Victim’s kin allege sexual harassment, accused’s side call it honour killing

Bareilly: A day after a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in Khutar area here, her family alleged she took the step after being constantly “sexually harassed” by a boy of their locality. However, the family of the accused alleged that the girl was “forced to commit suicide” for being in a relationship with their son. Both sides submitted complaints at Khutar police station.

Reportedly, the girl ingested pesticide at her home on Sunday and was rushed to a private hospital where she died on Monday. Her family lodged a complaint against one Nitish Kumar for sexually harassing her.

This was the second complaint lodged against Nitish by the family. In a previous complaint, on 22 August, they accused him of stalking and touching the girl inappropriately. An FIR was registered against Nitish and he was sent to prison on judicial custody. On September 23, he was released on parole.

The girl’s family claimed that soon after that Nitish started stalking her again.

Meanwhile, Brijesh Kumar, the boy’s uncle, said, “They (girl’s kin) were against the relationship, as they belong to upper caste. Nitesh is missing since Monday and we fear they may kill him.”

Police have initiated preliminary investigation. “I have advised the circle officer to look into all aspects before lodging FIR,” said KB Singh, SP, Shahjahanpur.