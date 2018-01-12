Uttar Pradesh government transfers 28 IAS officers

In a major administrative revamp, UP government on Thursday transferred 28 officials of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), including commissioners of Chitrakoot and Jhansi divisions.

While commissioner Chitrakoot, Ajay Kumar Shukla, has been appointed as the secretary finance department, commissioner Jhansi, Amit Gupta, has been made the chairman and managing director of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. Kumud Lata Srivastav has been made new commissioner of Jhansi division. Trade tax commissioner Mukesh Meshram has been shifted as secretary in Aayush department while director-general stamps and registration, Kamini Ratan Chauhan takes over as the new trade tax commissioner.

Pranjal Yadav, special secretary, stamp and registration, has been mission director, skill development mission. Bhavna Srivastava, special secretary in housing, town and urban planning department, goes as vice-chairman of the Aligarh Development Authority. CEO, rural road development authority, Sudesh Kumar Ojha has been made the secretary rural development, CEO and commissioner, rural housing. Ramesh Mishra, staff officer to the chief secretary, has been appointed as the secretary in higher education department. Sharda Singh becomes secretary in the panchayati raj department. Sandhya Tiwari becomes secretary in the secondary education department. Satyendra Singh has been appointed secretary in the national integration department. Om Prakash Verma takes over as secretary in the home department. Hriday Shankar Tewari has been made the secretary, sports and youth welfare while Sita Ram Yadav has been appointed as the DG, stamps and registration.

Alka Tandon Bhatnagar would be the new director of social welfare. Ravindra Madhukar Godbole, secretary in the Ghaziabad Development Authority, has been made additional chief executive officer in the UP Expressways and Industrial Development Authority. Sanjay Kumar becomes the secretary revenue and relief commissioner. Narendra Kumar Singh has been appointed as the registrar of Cooperative Societies and Manisha Trigathia becomes secretary in the basic education department. Special secretary Chandrapal Singh has been made secretary in the social welfare department. Anand Kumar Singh (I) has been shifted to the revenue department as member (judicial).