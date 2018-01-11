Uttar Pradesh governor wants law against unauthorised use of state emblem

Governor Ram Naik has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to enact a new law to check unauthorised use of the official state emblem. Use of this emblem without any authorisation by law or state government was not justified, he said.

Naik, in his letter, further said the government had no law that could provide information to people about the use of its emblem. He said misuse of India’s state emblem was a punishable offence. However misuse of UP’s emblem could not be considered a punishable offence in the absence of any law, he said.

Naik said the laws about use of India’s emblem were enacted in 2007 and provided for categories that could use the emblem. It also provided that the emblem could not be used by former ministers and former MPs, said the governor, adding there was a provision for a maximum two-year imprisonment, minimum six-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence.