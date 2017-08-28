Uttar Pradesh health minister shares video of water leakage in official bungalow

In Uttar Pradesh, even a minister’s bungalow is not devoid of problems.

State health minister Siddharthnath Singh on Monday shared a video showing the pathetic condition of his bungalow during monsoon, saying the ministers were still dependent on government agencies for maintenance.

The minister tweeted a video, showing water dripping from the ceiling of his official residence, and added the caption: “Pathetic condition of minister’s bungalow & we hv to depend on govt agencies, time to look beyond them & bring competition/quality”.

The video showed leakage from the ceiling and four buckets kept on the floor to collect water dripping from the ceiling.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the minister confirmed the pathetic state at his official residence at 19, Gautampalli – the colony where ministers and top bureaucrats reside.

In a veiled attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government, Singh said: “This is what we have inherited from the previous government.”

Watch: Sidharthnath’s tweet on the pathetic condition of his bunglow

“My tweet says it all. There is a need to bring in improvement,” he said pointing towards the lacunae in maintenance of official bungalows by the estate department.

Estate officer Yogesh Shukla said he had gone to the minister’s residence for repair work.

“Sir (Siddharthnath Singh) had ordered to get seepage fixed in his house. It is the fault of our staff who should have asked him to get partial repair, and not complete work, done during monsoon. This resulted in leakage from the ceiling,” he said.

Shukla said the staff had been sent to the minister’s residence and repair work was on.