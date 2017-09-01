Uttar Pradesh: NIA files charge sheet against ISIS module busted in March this year

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against eight members of a self-radicalised module of the Islamic State (ISIS) at the special NIA court in Lucknow on Thursday.

According to the charge sheet, the group members tried to migrate to the territories held by ISIS in Syria and Iraq to formally join the organisation.

The NIA has charged the accused with being the members of the terror group as they had conspired to carry out acts of violence to further the activities of ISIS in India.

The members of the module had also conducted a recce of Sufi shrine Dewa Sharif in Barabanki and other religious places.

The module was busted in March this year after three members of the module – Atif Muzzafar, Mohammad Danish and Sayed Meer – planted a bomb in Ujjain-Bhopal passenger train im March this year. Many people were hurt in the explosion and the group members were arrested after some time.

On the basis of the information provided by them, the UP anti-terror squad arrested four people and gunned down one Saifullah in a 20-hour encounter in Lucknow.

The NIA has charged Atif Muzaffar, the head of the module, Mohammad Faisal, Ghaus Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Mohammad Danish, Syed Meer, Asif Iqbal and Mohammad Atif with carrying out terror activities.

Syed Meer is a resident of Kannauj and the remaining members are from Kanpur.

The case was initially registered by the ATS (crime no 03/2017) on March 8.

NIA filed the charge sheet under sections 121, 121-A, 122 & 123 of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 23 and 38 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, sections 3, 25 and 35 of the Arms Act and sections 4/5 of Explosive Substance Act, 1908.

Charges against Saifullah were withdrawn since he is dead.

It came to light after a three-month long investigation that all the men, aged between 22 and 26 years (except for Ghaus Mohammad), had allegiance to ISIS.

They recruited people, raised funds, held training camps and carried out acts of terror.

The accused propagated the ideology of the ISIS to attract, motivate and recruit youths.

When the group failed to formally join ISIS, it procured arms and explosives with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in India.

Explosives and other incriminating material were recovered from their hideouts in Lucknow.

Interrogation revealed that Mohammad Faisal, Atif Muzaffar and Saifulla had earlier killed one Ramesh Chandra Shukla in Kanpur on October 24, 2016.