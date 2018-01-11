Uttar Pradesh NRHM scam: Former CMO shoots self

Former chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Pawan Kumar Srivastav, who was an accused in the multi-crore national rural health mission (NRHM) scam that allegedly took place during the last BSP regime, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at his residence in Gorakhnath area on Thursday noon.

Srivastav, who used his licensed revolver to commit suicide, was reportedly under stress due to grilling by the CBI, the investigating agency which is probing the scam in which massive government funds meant for the mission were allegedly siphoned off.

His daughter-in-law Ekta Srivastav said Srivastav was upset with repeated appearance in the CBI court since 2010. “He was to appear again before CBI court on January 15. This led to depression and he killed himself today using his pistol,” she said.

Dr Srivastav was CMO at Kushinagar and Sitapur and retired as a director in the state health services. His son Dr Pankaj Srivastav runs a private clinic in Gorakhnath area.

SSP Satyartha Anirudhdh Pankaj said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide. Further investigation was on, he added.