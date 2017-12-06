Uttar Pradesh on alert for Babri demolition anniversary

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday sounded a statewide alert in view of the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, IG (law and order) Hari Ram Sharma, said “in view of the sensitivity associated with December 6, superintendents of police (SP) of all the 75 districts have been directed by the DGP to keep the force on alert.”

Sharma said 27 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in 18 communally sensitive districts.

The Faizabad district administration has tightened security in Ayodhya as well. Para-military forces, including Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary, along with local police personnel, staged route march on the main streets of the twin cities of Ayodhya and Faizabad on Monday and Tuesday.

A route march was also staged in Meerut, which has an almost equal population of Hindus and Muslims.

Director general of police Sulkhan Singh has directed the SPs to hold meetings with officers of various departments for assistance in maintaining law and order, Sharma said.

The SPs have been also told to hold meeting with district magistrates and seek imposition of section 144 Cr PC prohibiting assembly of five or more people. To mobilize support of influential people in maintaining communal harmony, the SPs have been directed to hold meetings of district peace committees and social service organizations, Sharma said.

Each district will be divided into sectors and zones. After discussing with DMs, sector and zonal magistrates will be appointed to monitor the situation in their respective areas.

Fire-cracker shops have been told to remain closed on Wednesday.

A close watch will be maintained on weapon shops and liquor outlets. Fire tenders and fire fighters will also be on alert, the IG said and added police will check roofs of the houses of suspicious people to see if they have collected stones or acid bottles.

Rumour mongers and social media will be watched and if any rumour was spread, the district administration will immediately counter it in electronic and print media.

In apprehension of terror outfits’ trying to carry out disruptive activities, there would be random checks of vehicles and public places.