Uttar Pradesh: Police varsity to offer courses in crime, criminal psychology

In a major step to modernise policing with changing times and combat crime effectively, Uttar Pradesh is likely to house the fourth police university in the country.

The institution, to be set up on the lines of Raksha Shakti University in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), will offer courses in policing, crime and criminal psychology, among others.

The police university will not only cater to those who don the khaki but anyone willing to gain knowledge or build a career in related fields.

Director General (DG) of Raksha Shakti University Vikas Sahai on Saturday gave a presentation before UP director general of police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh giving details of the institution, courses related to the department, pattern of crime and police management.

After discussing various aspects with Sahai, the DGP formed a committee to study the establishment and working of the existing police universities at Ahmedabad, Ranchi and Jodhpur.

The committee will visit these universities before sending a proposal to the state government.

“Crime exists in various forms in our society but it is difficult for a normal policeman or a common man to understand the reasons behind it,” Sahai said.

“In the last eight years, the police university has helped the Gujarat government in understanding trends and pattern of crime and deriving a viable solution to curb it. The university has also helped the common man understand criminal psychology and the nitty-gritty of cyber security and forensics,” he said.

Sahai said the university had only one course related to crime when it was established in 2009. “Today it offers 15 diploma, degree, post-graduate, engineering and certificate courses to nearly 600 students,” he said.

“The courses opened opportunities in related fields as many corporate houses and online companies require experts. The students are given preference on the basis of their performance and marks if they are willing to join police force,” he said.

“In a recent police recruitment drive, at least 70 university pass outs joined the force. University students pursue research in different aspects of policing and suggest new amendments in police working,” he said, adding Raksha Shakti University also worked as a think-tank for Gujarat government.

He said the university was dedicated to developing skills in the fields of internal development, internal security and security personnel management.

Courses offered at Raksha Shakti University

Some of under graduates courses offered are: Diploma in Police Science, Bachelor of Arts in Security Management Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering) (CSE) with specialization in Cyber Security). The post graduation courses include Post Graduate Diploma in Police Science, Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Security, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Forensics, Master of Arts In Criminology, Master of Arts In Police Administration, Master in Law in Crime & Security Laws, Master of Technology In Cyber Security, Master of Philosophy in Criminology, Master of Philosophy in Police Administration. And other short term courses like certificate course in Photography, Computer Course on Police Applications, Crime Scene Management, Tourism Policing, Coastal Security Policing, Preventive & Investigative Photography and Fire Safety & Disaster Management.