Uttar Pradesh reduces VAT on CNG from 21 to 5 percent

The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to bring down value added tax (VAT) levied on compressed natural gas (CNG) from 10 percent to five percent to make it rates at par with that of Delhi’s.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of state cabinet that also decided to launch ‘Mukhya Mantri Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana’ for development of tribal villages situated on borders with Nepal and other states and the villages of martyrs.

Briefing media persons, government spokesman Shrikant Sharma said there was a different in CNG rates in UP and Delhi, where CNG was cheaper by Rs 3.50. Now there would not be any difference in the rate, he added.

Under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana’, 17 departments will run 24 programmes for development of villages on borders that have remained neglected post-independence, he said. Sharma said there was a need to develop infrastructure facilities in villages dominated by Vantangiyas, Musahar and Tharu tribes. Such villages would be developed and facilities of link roads, drinking water and electrification under the scheme, he said. Sharma said villages of martyrs would be connected with link roads to be called ‘Gaurav Path’. He said statues of martyrs would be installed in villages and gates would be erected in memory of martyrs there.

The cabinet decided to amend rules for state’s universities that provided for a special leave of five years to teachers. Amended rules would provide for special leave for five years along with other leaves.

The cabinet also decided to implement ‘online consent monitoring and management system’ for expeditious disposal of applications for no objection certificate (NOC) to industrial units by Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. The state cabinet has taken the decision to accelerate pace of development ahead of UP Investors Summit.

It was decided to set up a new sugar mill of 5000 TCD capacity along with a co-generation power plant of 18 MW capacity and a distillery on the land of Gorakhpur’s Pipraich sugar mill (of UP State Sugar Corporation) that has been lying closed for years. Similarly, a new sugar mill of 5000 TCD capacity and a co generation power plant of 18 MW capacity will be set up on the land of Basti’s Munderwa sugar mill (UP State Sugar Corporation) that has been lying closed for years. The state government hopes each sugar mill will benefit 30,000 farmers and create 8500 direct and indirect additional jobs. The state government will bear the addition cost of Rs 401 crore and Rs 314 crore respectively on the two new projects and this would be considered as loan to the corporation.

The cabinet also decided to bear the additional cost of Rs 546 crore on providing nutritious food to malnourished children, pregnant women and children in six month to 72 month age group under Integrated Child Development Scheme. The state government will incur additional cost following the Centre’s decision to revise the rate for providing nutritious food. The cabinet decided to prorogue the two houses of state legislature that had been convened for winter session.