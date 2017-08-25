Uttar Pradesh: Rescue operations on as 1000 villages marooned, rivers receding

The rapturing of two dams in Gorakhpur unleashed chaos in the region.

On Wednesday around 9 pm, around 10 metre stretch of Malauni dam, which protects Gorakhpur city from Rapti from south direction, caved in near Lahsadi village triggering panic among locals in the 52 villages within its vicinity. These villages got submerged while locals resorted to repair the breach with sacks filled with sand and stones.

However, within 24 hours several metres of Maniram-Kudarhia and Algatpur dams were also got damaged that worsened the scenario. Over 1000 villages were marooned.

So far 18 dams have been damaged since floods hit Gorakhpur earlier this month. Taking note of the situation, senior officials including SP North Ganesh Saha, DM Rajeev Rautela reached the site to oversee rescue operations undertaken jointly by the NDRF and Army jawans.

The operation launched here late Wednesday night continued till Thursday and NDRF teams rescued stranded people including elderly, pregnant woman and children. Those who were stranded either climbed on roof tops or scaled trees to save their lives. The survivors are being giving first aid at army camps while those in serious condition were taken to hospitals.

Vehicle movement, which was halted a week ago on Gorakhpur-Lucknow national highway, resumed on Wednesday. However, Gorakhpur-Sonauli national highway remained closed.

People in the region recalled the district’s worst flood situation in 1998 when overflowing rivers damaged 13 dams within 24 hours marooning Gorakhpur. About 125 people lost their lives at the time. The tragedy is one of the worst in Gorakhpur’s history.

Like 1998 flood, this year also the water discharge by neighbouring country Nepal has led to alarming increase in rise of water levels of rivers Rapti and Rohini.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the water level receded marginally. The level of Rapti was recorded at 77.050 metres (2.070 m above danger mark of 74.980m). Similarly, Rohini’s water level was recorded at 83.240m (0.80 m above danger mark of 82.40m).