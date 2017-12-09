Uttar Pradesh roadshow to woo investors

The Uttar Pradesh government has assured investors that a system of providing all the necessary clearances online under a single window system has been developed and an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore is expected in next five years. The state government hopes the new investment will lead to creation of 20 lakh jobs.

UP minister for industrial development Satish Mahana said this while speaking at the first roadshow organized in New Delhi on Friday to invite investors for Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit being organized in Lucknow on February 21 and 22.

Mahana said specific industry sectors in different districts were being identified for investment to ensure that investors were able to get necessary facilities of export/import for their industry. Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey said the Netherlands was the partner state for the summit and the investors would hold necessary discussions on their investment proposals at the summit.

He said proposed Jewar International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar district would provide better connectivity to investors.

The state government proposes to hold road shows in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai for the summit. An official spokesman said chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to take part in the Mumbai road show being organized there on December 22.