Uttar Pradesh: Soon, clean environment panels in each ward

Uttar Pradesh government will soon set up committees to ensure clean environment in every ward of the city.

Speaking at a programme ‘Uttar Pradesh Riding High on Smart Cities: Swacch Bharat and Digital India Mission here on Thursday, urban development minister Suresh Khanna said the committees, called Swacch Vatavaran Nirman Samitis, would consist of 7 to 11 members of the area, specially youths and prominent people who would help the authorities in keeping the area clean.

He said sanitation was important to stop the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis, dengue, chikangunya and other diseases.

“Small countries like Israel are marching ahead in technology but India is lagging behind due to lack of discipline. However, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has tied up with Israel for water treatment technology based on which 90 % of the city’s used water would be recycled in the days to come,” Khanna said.

Khanna termed the deaths in Gorakhpur Medical College as unfortunate and called on the municipal corporations to ensure proper cleanliness to stop spread of diseases.

He said seven cities had been selected for smart city project but in the next round, he would like to see selection of all 13 cities which had applied.

Principal secretary, Board of Revenue Praveer Kumar said, “The department has put everything thing online. Now a software is being prepared to monitor and detect benami properties, as all the properties would be linked with Aadhar number.”

Ambassador of Belgium Jan Luykx gave a detailed account of the best practices followed by his country for smart transport system, green environment and eco-friendly energy.

He said his country was willing to help the UP government in the smart city project.

Dinah McDougal,l commercial officer, embassy of United States of America, said that the US companies were also willing to help the state in its smart city programme and ready to invest in the projects.

Director, Queensland University of Technology and Head, Australian Consortium on Smart Cities Professor Sheel Nuna also addressed the programme.