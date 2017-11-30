Uttar Pradesh: Talk to the DGP today, through Twitter

Moving a step ahead in using social media to address public grievances, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh will directly interact with people through his Twitter handle on Thursday evening under the novel initiative titled #ESamvadupp with DGP.

The DGP will be live for one hour on his Twitter handle during which people from any place can ask questions with the #AskDGPUP by tweeting to his handle @dgpup. Moreover, the state police top brass is also planning to make it mandatory for other district level officers to interact with the public online after analysing the response on Thursday.

“The DGP will be live on his twitter handle from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm on Thursday. And people can ask their questions by tweeting on his handle with a hash tag #AskDGPUP during this period,” said Additional SP Rahul Srivastava, state police media cell in charge.

He said the DGP will address each and every tweet and added that the move will be a first of its kind where a state police ahead will directly interact to public.

Srivastava said people had started tweeting as soon as the DGP announced, through a tweet that he would remain live for one hour on Thursday. However, most of them are tweeting without the hash tag. He said the plan is to record the tweeted complaints on a centralised dashboard and a docket number would be allotted to each complaint, which would then be forwarded to the district police concerned for resolution of the issue.

Srivastava said the docket number is used to keep a tab on the status of the complaint, which is ‘open’ when the case is unresolved, ‘in process’ when the police responds and begins inquiry, and ‘closed’ when an FIR is lodged. All these statuses are indicated by a colour code, he added.

Sharing more details of the initiative, Srivastava said a similar endeavor will be started at district levels, wherein district police chiefs will be available for the people of their respective regions during particular time period weekly, bimonthly or monthly. He said the district police chiefs could adopt the similar method to record the tweeted complaints on centralised dashboard and refer them to police officers concerned for its proper inquiry.

The Uttar Pradesh Police twitter handle @Uppolice has over 2.76 lakh followers since its debut in September 2016 for redressal of public grievances through social media. The ‘Twitter Seva’ enabled the state’s police to strengthen its primary relationship with citizens by providing fast, efficient and real-time public service. Moreover, nearly 120 verified accounts of the Uttar Pradesh Police across districts and zones are accessible to the public on Twitter.