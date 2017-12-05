Uttar Pradesh: Woman gang-raped after being offered lift in car

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men after being offered lift in a car from Aligarh to Khair on Sunday night.

The victim lodged a named FIR against all four accused and the police sent her for medical examination.

The woman, a native of Khair, was married to a man of Jawan village five years back. But after a dispute between her and her husband, she had been living with her brother in Delhi Gate area of Aligarh.

She told police that the LPG cylinder in her brother’s house had exhausted so she was going to her parental home in Khair to bring one.

Read more: Girl allegedly raped, murdered in Telangana on her eighth birthday

The woman said she was waiting for the bus at Nada bypass road when a car stopped in front of her. The car was being driven by Ram Prakash, a homeopathic doctor of Delhi Gate area. He allegedly told her that he was also going to Khair and would drop her there. As the woman knew him, she sat down in the car in which three others were also travelling.

According to the victim, the occupants of the car were drunk and armed and they forcibly took her to Arrana forest, where they gang-raped her. Later, they allegedly dumped her near Balipur village. The woman somehow reached the Khair police station.

The victim lodged a named FIR against Ram Prakash, Ved Prakash, Sukhbeer and Dharampal. The police registered it.

Dinesh Kumar Dubey, inspector, Khair said, “An FIR was lodged against the four persons, but the police are investigating the case.”

Read more: Kenyan woman ‘raped’ in Dwarka, Delhi Police yet to trace accused Nigerian man

The woman claimed that she was going to her parental home after leaving her two-year-old son with her brother.

He said though only one accused was known to the woman, she was telling names of all the accused. “Investigation is in progress after taking the woman’s statement. Her medical examination has already been conducted,” added the inspector.

-Pradeep Saxena