Varanasi: Dangal on, Freedom’s winning spree continues

Grappler Freedom Yadav continued her winning spree on the second day of the wresting championship being organised by Akhada Goswami Tulsidas at Assi ghat on Wednesday.

Freedom defeated Tanya Gupta in a close contest and is now eyeing the title of Banaras Kesari or Banaras Kumar that will be given to a female wrestler for the first time.

“I am a learner. I use the mantra given by my guru to defeat the opponent in the arena. Wrestling needs a lot of concentration. Even a small mistake may throw you out of the game. After entering the arena, I stay focused until the match is over,” Freedom said after her victory.

The championship is organised every year in the memory of former chief priest of Sankatmochan temple late Amarnath Mishra.

As many as 22 female wrestlers showed their might in the arena in eight matches for Banaras Kumar and of them 14 also fought for the title of Banaras Kesari.

Wrestler Varsha Kumari of Pratapgarh defeated Babli Kanaujia in an interesting match.

Astha Verma, a local wrestler, didn’t let Shivangi succeed in her attempt to defeat her. Though Astha was dominated by Shivangi in the first round, she made the mark by defeating her rival by using Dhobi Pachhad (a popular manoeuvre used by wrestlers).

Astha, another winner, said: “Winning the match in hometown gives immense joy. I am quite happy and thankful to the organisers for providing us a platform to show our talent. I would like to request them to set up a sports academy where aspiring sportspersons may undergo training to shape their talent.”

After her victory, Freedom is being considered as the top contender for Banaras Kesari. She is also contesting for Banaras Kumar.

In another match, Nandini Sarkar defeated Sandhya.

The match between international wrestler Pooja Yadav and Poonam Pal was extremely interesting. Poonam dominated the first round while Pooja took lead in the second round to defeat Poonam.

Chief priest of Sankatmochan temple Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra congratulated the winners and runner-ups. “I am thankful to all female wrestlers for their enthusiastic participation in the championship. We will honour all of them on Thursday,” Prof Mishra said.