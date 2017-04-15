Varanasi heritage app in the pipeline for tourists

The union ministry of urban development is developing a Varanasi heritage app that will contain information about the ghats, temples, parks and other important tourist spots of the city. The app is being developed under the Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY).

“The process to develop the Varanasi Heritage mobile app has already begun. The app comprising information about major 86 tourist spots will help tourists in a big way. The app will be ready in the near future,” said B Anand, joint secretary in the ministry of urban development.

Information about Dashashwamedh Ghat, Adi Keshav Ghat, Rajghat, Assi Ghat, Panchganga Ghat, Tulsi Ghat and other ghats, Sarnath, Kabir Chaura and the Godowlia intersection will be available on the app.

It will also have information about Sankatmochan Temple, Durga Kund, Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple among other religious places.

HRIDAY, which was launched in January 2015, focuses on development of 12 cities —Varanasi, Mathura, Ajmer, Amravati, Amritsar, Badami, Dwarka, Gaya, Kanchipuram, Puri, Velankanni and Warangal.

He said, “Development of a mobile app dedicated to Ajmer is already in progress. It will be ready for use in the near future. Varanasi is second one among the cities for which heritage app development is underway. The apps will help tourists and thereby will enhance tourism.”

Anand was in the city to review the development works being carried out here as part of HRIDAY scheme. Under the ambitious scheme, around 18 developmental projects are underway in Varanasi at an estimated cost of Rs 90.24 crore. About 50% of the work on some of these projects has been completed.