‘Village of twins’ hopes this election will end their multiple woes

Mohammadpur Umri, a small village near Bamrauli air force station, has the distinction of having the largest number of twin voters in the state.

A mystery for scientists around the globe and an interesting destination for genetic researchers, this village has the divine blessing of around 120 twins at last count, in comparison to its small population of 1,300. This year, a whopping 30 sets of twins (60 voters) are eligible to vote.

However, successive governments have failed to ensure development of the village as it lacks proper roads, drinking water, irrigation and medical facilities.

The oldest surviving twins of the village, Rehan and Hassan aka Chhote and Bade Guddu, are aged around 50 and stand out with their identical looks even at this age.

“Older twins have died and many girls have got married and moved to other villages. However, we still have around 60 such voters of different age groups who will cast votes,” says Rehan.

“Development is an area of concern in the village. Many more like us would have been walking the streets if the village had proper medical facilities,” Rehan laments.

“We grew up in the village and used our identical faces to trick our teachers, police and even parents. We brothers used a single driving licence for several years and have even cast votes in place of the other for fun,” confesses Rehan.

Zeeshan and Atishan (25) are, however, cautious in choosing their candidate. They jointly run furniture business.

Some other twin voters in the village include Sonu and Shebu (24), Anzaf and Arhan (20), Vipin and Amit (30), Nikhat and Farhat (22), Rekha and Suman (24), and Abusaid and his sister Maria (19).

Village head Mohd Umar says out of the total population of 1,300, there are more than a hundred twins, including infants. “Although there is no exact figure, the number of such voters is 60. More such voters will be added to the voter list in the coming years,” says Umar.

“Mohammadpur Umri is famous for extraordinarily high number of twins. The village will have many twins voting in this election,” says sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar), Allahabad, Vaibhav Mishra.

Read more| No road, no vote: Villagers tell candidates