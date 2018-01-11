Villagers give toilets in Akhilesh’s home district a saffron hue

It is yet another instance of saffron making its presence felt in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh but this time it’s villagers’ initiative, not a government one.

Residents of Amritpur village in Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s home district Etawah have painted 100 toilets saffron on their own.

The district administration had constructed 350 toilets in the village under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The gram panchayat decided on Monday to paint all the toilets saffron.

Gram pradhan Ved Pal said, “Till Wednesday, 100 toilets were painted saffron and the remaining will be painted within three days.”

The villagers have no objection to the saffron paint.

“Saffron is the favourite colour of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the toilets have been constructed under the government scheme. To appreciate the CM’s initiative for the Swachh Bharat Mission, we decided paint the toilets saffron,” said Guddi Devi, a villager.

The villagers said there was no directive or pressure from the district administration or the state government officials to use saffron paint for the toilets.

It was a unanimous decision by the villagers at the panchayat meeting, they said.

“We hope the state government will launch more development schemes in the village after seeing the residents’ love for the saffron colour,” said Vinod, another villager.

Five days ago, a controversy erupted after the boundary wall of the UP Haj Committee office in Lucknow was painted saffron. A day later, the boundary wall got back its original ‘cream’ hue.

Hardly had the controversy subsided when the Qaiserbagh police station building in Lucknow was painted saffron.

In Pilibhit district, over 80 of the 1,230 primary schools were painted saffron late last year. However, this did not go down well with the district magistrate who gave directives to the managing bodies of the government primary schools to repaint the schools in white, which is the official colour.

The chief minister’s secretariat (annexe) called Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan was splashed with saffron in October-end.

The chief minister’s chair at both his official residence and office are covered with a saffron towel. Government hoardings displaying the orders and achievements of the state government have also gone saffron.

The education department distributed saffron school bags among the students after the state government ordered replacement of the green bags that had a picture of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch.

On October 11, chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a fleet of 50 saffron buses called the Sankalp Sewa service.