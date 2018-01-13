Violence erupts in Allahabad after youth is stabbed

Violence broke out in Karma Bazar area of Allahabad on Friday after a Hindu youth was stabbed by a Muslim man and his six accomplices, following a scuffle over collecting grass.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said when one Nadeem, resident of the area, tried to collect dried grass from Subhash Patel’s house on Thursday night for a bonfire, Subhash’s son, Dharmendra, objected to it.

There was a scuffle between the two but police, who were informed about the clash, intervened and stopped the fight.

On Friday morning, Dharmendra was at a tea stall when Nadeem and his accomplices attacked and stabbed him in the stomach, the SSP said.

Police try to pacify agitating locals at Karma Bazaar in Ghurpur on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Soon people from both communities confronted each other with sticks and rods, but the timely arrival of police averted a communal clash. While the attackers escaped, their supporters also left the scene.

Angered over the attack on Dharmendra, his kin and fellow villagers resorted to a ‘road blockade’ and demanded the arrest of the accused.

When police tried to remove the protesters from the road, they attacked them with stones and sticks. The SSP said police had to fire shots in the air to restore order.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Karchhana, Raja Ganpati suffered injuries in his leg after he fell down from a wall during the ruckus. Some cops also suffered injuries in the stone-pelting by the villagers, he said.

Dharmendra was admitted to SRN Hospital and his condition is said to be stable, the SSP said.

A street strewn with stones and bricks after a mob pelted stones at police demanding the arrest of a person of another community who allegedly stabbed their kin, in Karma Bazar area of Allahabad. (HT PHOTO)

In the stabbing case, FIR has been lodged against seven persons. Five of them have been nabbed and raids were being carried out to nab the other two. Also, those involved in stone pelting and rioting will also be identified and booked, the SSP added.

The SSP, along with policemen and Rapid Action Force, took out a flag march to ensure peace in the area.