Voters’ express set to roll across state

The Election Commission (EC) will launch a voter’ express, a bus equipped with poll-related paraphernalia, across the state to raise awareness among the voters and motivate them to exercise their franchise.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi is likely to flag off the voters’ express in Lucknow on Friday.

The voters’ express will visit all the districts and the respective district administration will organise painting, slogan writing and rangoli competitions there.

Chief electoral officer (CEO), UP, T Venkatesh told HT, “The assembly election is being held in the state in seven phases and voters’ express will visit the districts accordingly. It will visit the districts of west UP where election is being held in the first phase, later it will go to the districts of Central UP, Bundelkhand, Terai region and east UP,” he said.

The EC is launching a massive voter awareness campaign in the state with the launch of National Voters’ Day on Wednesday. The voters’ express will keep the awareness programme going till the polling day.

Read more: Cops using pedal power to educate voters

Venkatesh reviewed the preparation for the assembly election through video conferencing with district magistrates and superintendents of police. The district administration officers were told to implement the orders of the EC and take strict action against those who violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The district magistrates were directed to dispose of the complaints lodged by political parties and candidates on priority basis. The filing of nomination papers, their scrutiny and withdrawal should be made transparent, he said.

To check intimidation of voters, the district magistrates were told to identify the sensitive and critical polling booths. Extra police force will be deployed to ensure free and fair polling. The district magistrates have been also directed to make arrangements for drinking water, wheelchair and toilet at all the polling booths.

Third phase notification issued

The notification for the third phase of the UP assembly election was issued on Tuesday. Nomination papers for this phase poll will be filed till January 31 and February 4 is the last date for withdrawal. During this period, offices and banks will remain closed on January 26, 28 and 29. A candidate can file nomination papers on five days. The district magistrates have been directed to ensure that candidates face no problem during the filing of the nomination papers, he said.

In the third phase, 69 assembly seats spread over 12 districts will go to polls. The districts going to polls in the third phase are Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki and Sitapur.

CEC to visit Lucknow on Friday

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi will visit Lucknow on Friday to review the preparations for the assembly election. He will hold a meeting with the district magistrates, the superintendents of police as well as senior police and administrative officers.

The officers against whom the political parties lodged a complaint are under the EC scanner. Sources said EC might shift senior police and administrative officers during a two-day review meeting by the CEC. Zaidi will also meet chief secretary Rahul Bhatnagar to discuss the election preparations.

Read more: 10,000 students expected to attend voter awareness workshop in Greater Noida