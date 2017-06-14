Walk-in interview to fill vacant doctors’ posts

Uttar Pradesh cabinet has decided to hold walk-in interviews to fill large number of vacancies of doctors. It approved a policy for transferring doctors and proposals for investment of Rs 5297 crore in two different projects in Noida.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved a monitoring system to check time and cost overruns in implementation of development projects. Under the system, preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) and mentioning of start date and end date of projects along with allocation funds etc. will be made compulsory.

Minister for medical and health Siddharth Nath Singh said out of 18382 posts of doctors, 7348 were vacant. These included 4598 level-1 vacant posts of doctors who are posted at the community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs). The state cabinet’s approval to walk-in interviews to fill vacant posts and the first ever transfer policy was a revolutionary step that would bring about transparency in medical and health department, he said.

Singh said the state government had raised retirement age of specialists doctors on January 13, 2014 from 60 years to 65 years hoping to fill 1000 vacant posts. This only helped in retaining 298 specialists, he said.

The state cabinet has decided to divide these 1000 posts to 500 specialists and 500 MBBS doctors. A three-member committee headed by DG, medical and health, with principal secretary, medical and health, will be constituted to make appointments through walk-in interviews. Principal secretary, medical and health, will nominated the third member of the committee. Doctors appointed through walk-in interviews will be designated consultants and will not be given any administrative work. Appointment of consultants will be made for one year and might be extended for one more year.

Uttar Pradesh’s 75 districts have been divided into four categories with most in demand districts like Lucknow being categorized in level A, while districts like Lalitpur and Chitrakoot etc. that are less in demand falling in D category. The doctors appointed as such would be given a salary of Rs 50000 per month if posted in a level A district. In order to attract doctors to serve in level D districts, they will be given salary of Rs 65000 per month. Similarly, for specialists, the salary in a level A district will Rs 80000 while in level D district they will get Rs 120000 per month.

Under the transfer policy the doctors will be transferred in public interest or on personal or administrative grounds. The requests for transfer would be accepted online from February 1 to March 31.