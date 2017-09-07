Wall paan-ted red at Alambagh Metro station Lucknow

On Day 1 of Lucknow Metro’s commercial run, people found space to spew paan masala/gutkha and defaced a portion of a wall at Alambagh Metro station.

But, Mahendra Kumar, director rolling stock, LMRC said Lucknowites responded to the Metro in a decent way. “Barring one or two incidents where passengers had to be told about the importance of cleanliness inside and outside metro stations things went off well,” he added.

When HT showed him pictures of the defaced wall in front of Alambagh Metro station, Kumar immediately ordered removal of the stains. He also asked officials to strengthen the CCTV network inside and outside metro stations so that no one is able to deface Metro property.

He said, “Lucknowites have tried to adapt to Metro in a better way – how to board the train, how to use escalators and how to use the lift. I saw people cooperating with authorities. One or two people were told to take out gutkha packets out of their pockets. They followed instructions and were allowed to board the train.”

“Efforts are on to ensure and retain world-class cleanliness standards at Metro stations and surroundings. The LMRC has decided to improve cleaning of stations as part of its mission to provide a clean and efficient mass transit system for citizens,” he emphasised.

“LMRC is training its staff to ensure sanitization of stations. But if passengers misbehave or try to deface/spread filth despite our warning, then we have our security to deal with them. Besides, there is a provision of penalties for such passengers,” he added.

There will be mechanised cleaning at stations. Electrically operated scrubber drier, back pack vacuum cleaners etc. have been provided for dust-free sweeping and cleaning operations.

The LMRC has also plans to create awareness among people for keeping the Metro clean.