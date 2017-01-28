We were used and ditched by Samajwadi Party: Ansari brothers

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s Qaumi Ekta Dal (QED) has been on a political roller-coaster ride for the past six months. The QED, which has pocket of support on some assembly seats in Eastern UP, merged with Samajwadi Party in June 21, last year.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was party’s state unit chief, sacked cabinet minister Balram Yadav for facilitating the controversial move and a demerger was announced. But QED’s dalliance with SP was revived when Shivpal Yadav replaced Akhilesh as SP’s UP unit chief in October. After a two month hiatus and denial of party tickets by SP, Mukhtar’s party on Thursday hopped on Bahujan Samaj Party’s bandwagon accusing the ruling SP of backstabbing it.

While Mukhtar is in jail, Hindustan Times spoke to his two brothers Afzal Ansari and Sibghatullah Ansari and their love-hate relationship with SP.

“We never thought that a person holding such a high office would lie, use and later discard us like this,” said Afzal recalling his brief association with SP. He sounded circumspect. But spilled the bins after a little prodding, “I would not like to say much about our future plans as our party (BSP) discourages airing of views and opinions through media but people have seen and read how we have been treated.”

Sibling Sibghatullah Ansari, a sitting MLA from Mohamdabad Yusufpur assembly seat, however, is scathing and slams the ruling Samajwadi Party of treachery and being anti-Muslim. “We voted in favour of SP five times: three times in legislative council and twice in Rajya Sabha elections. If we were untouchables, criminals, where were their ethics then? You cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hounds at the same time,” he asks. What is more, I gave a signed affidavit in favour of the CM as party’s national president before the poll panel. I met him a couple of days ago at his official residence and he told me to go back and start campaign in my constituency, he said. All this while I canvassed support for SP in my region. But I was shocked when a few days later, I was told that my seat had been allotted to Congress and that SP will also field its candidate against Mukhtar, he added.

“We decided to join SP as you do not live in Rome and fight with the Pope. But we never sought any favours for our unstinted support. In fact, when I along with Mukhtar met the CM during the previous UP assembly session, he told us how ‘netaji’ (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had changed his perception about us and everything was alright,” said Sibghatullah, who is now BSP nominee from his traditional assembly seat.