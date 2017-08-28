Wheel of change: 40000 km motorcycle ride for a cause

Shrawan Kumar Yadav, 29, is on a unique mission to cover 40,000 km on bike.

In the process, he will be touching 100 cities and the life of over 75,000 youth and children, motivating them on the importance of emotional well-being and handling stress.

Presently passing through Uttar Pradesh, he took a stopover in Allahabad on Friday.

“Suicide by a second-year engineering student studying at my sister’s college in Etawah shook me to my core and I realized that so many youth were ending lives over trivial things. I decided to talk about issues haunting teens and motivate them to take the problems head on,” said Shrawan, founder of the campaign Connecting Youth on Wheels (CYW).

As he realized that the youth seemed ill-prepared to face the real challenges of the world, Shrawan started educating them on ways to handle issues such as peer pressure, low self-esteem, lack of communication skills, bullying and confusion on their sense of direction.

Having already passed through Noida, Ghaziabad, Etawah, Bulandshahr, Kanpur and Lucknow, Shrawan’s next stop is Varanasi.

He believes that emotional well-being is the missing link which can bridge the gap in the holistic development of Indian youth.

“So with an aim to reach out to as many students as possible, I set off on my favourite bike from New Delhi in third week of January 2017 visiting different cities across the country talking to youngsters wherever possible. I have already covered 11,000 km across Delhi, MP, Rajasthan and UP’s 16 cities holding 40 seminars attended by than 9,000 students. Next I plan to head to West Bengal and follow it up with Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh among other states,” he says.

The aim is to reach out to over 75000 youngsters across 100 cities by January 20-18 when I conclude my yearlong mission,” added Shrawan, who is an MBA from Ajmer’s Bhagwant University.

At the seminars wherever he goes, Shrawan talks about how to manage emotional state, coping with an addiction, what makes them frustrated, depressed, angry, sad or even happy, loved etc besides topics like how to handle negative emotions, peer pressure and academic pressure, bullying and criticism, self-esteem issues, tendency to seek validation from others and craving for social media followers, etc.

“The CYW campaign is designed with an idea to raise awareness about the importance of ‘emotional wellbeing’; which is also the least discussed topic usually during college and school life. “The seminars are of around two hour duration. There is no cost for the meet as the campaign is running on contributions by people from all walks of life,” he adds with a smile.

Photo caption:

Photo caption: Shrawan during one of his seminars at a college (File pix)

====