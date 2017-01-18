When Naresh Uttam opposed candidature of Dadua’s brother

Not many perhaps know that the new SP state president Naresh Uttam had once opposed the poll candidature of dreaded dacoit Shiv Kumar alias Dadua’s brother Bal Kumar Patel, for which he had to pay a price later.

Dadua, whose reign of terror continued in the region for three decades in the rocky Patha region in Bundelkhand, was then considered a vote multiplier for political parties. His influence extended on all the seats of Bundelkhand and he was the deciding factor on 13 constituencies in Chitrakoot, Banda, Fatehpur and Mahoba.Using his clout, Dadua later decided to bring his brother Bal Kumar Patel in politics and consolidate Kurmi vote bank.

Patel joined the Samajwadi Party and was followed by Dadua’s son Veer Singh, who was in the news for assaulting an engineer in his office in Chitrakoot and razing the house of a widow.

SP leader Shivpal Yadav attended Bal Kumar’s initiation and blessed him publicly giving him a ticket from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Naresh Uttam, an upcoming Kurmi face in SP, was an MLA from Jahanabad, Fatehpur. He opposed Bal Kumar’s entry in SP and spoke against it on party forums. Uttam even staged protests against the decision but the party leadership paid no heed to his demand.

His rebellion was appalling for Shivpal, who shot to prominence in 2002 when the party was finalising candidates for assembly election.

Uttam was denied ticket and Madan Pal Gautam replaced him in Jahanabad. People close to him say he never said a word on the action.

Uttam, however, kept opposing the entry of criminals in SP and his stand brought him closer to Akhilesh Yadav.

In 2012, Akhilesh made him the vice-president of state unit of SP and gave him the responsibility of working on the ground.

After 15 years, Uttam was made the SP state president, replacing Shivpal, in the special convention called by Ramgopal Yadav on January 1.

Read more: Akhilesh appoints Mulayam’s old loyalist Naresh as president of SP state unit