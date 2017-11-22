Whiff of winter: Minimum temperature plunges 5.4 degrees celsius in Lucknow

Lucknowites experienced a whiff of winter on Tuesday when the minimum temperature dropped by 5.4 degrees Celsius. The night temperature plunged to 10.8 degree Celsius from 16.2 degrees a night before. It was the coldest day this season.

The met department has issued a warning of likely cold wave conditions at a few places of Uttar Pradesh. The recent snowfall in the hills resulted in cold winds blowing across the state. This brought down the mercury sharply, the weatherman said.

Last year in November the lowest minimum temperature was 9 degrees. However, the all-time lowest temperature -- 3.9 degrees Celsius -- was recorded on November 29, 1952.

The day temperature too dropped in Lucknow by 3.4 degrees. The maximum temperature was 24.2 degrees Celsius while on Monday it was 27.6 degrees.

“North-westerly winds are sweeping most parts of the state. It has resulted in a sudden drop in night temperature,” said weatherman JP Gupta. He said the night temperature may drop a little further in the next 24 hours as the winds have gathered speed.

The forecast for the city is mist in the morning but clear sky in the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 24 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively. A shallow fog is likely in isolated places of the state.

The day and night temperatures also fell in other parts of Uttar Pradesh up to 6 degrees celsius. Muzaffarnagar was the coldest in the state with 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal; Bareilly and Najibabad recorded 8.4 degrees, Sultanpur 9, Bahraich 9.2 and Kheri 10.

AIR QUALITY ‘VERY POOR’

The air quality continued to remain ‘very poor’. The average for the past 24 hours -- PM2.5 -- in Lucknow was recorded 317. The permissible level for PM2.5, considered to be a nasty air pollutant, is 60 micrograms per cubic metre air.

“The suspension of poisonous particles in air has created a bitter smog condition that is a health hazard not only for humans but for fauna too. The air has got loaded with dust and other hazardous substances that are damaging body organs and causing serious illness.” said Bharat Raj Singh, director-general, School of Management Sciences, Lucknow.

Singh suggested a ban on crackers and burning of waste. He said water should be sprinkled on streets and other areas and people should go for vehicle pooling.