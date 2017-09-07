Will make Ardh Kumbh a unique event: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the government would make Ardh Kumbh-2019 a unique event.

After inaugurating 34 development projects worth Rs 510 crore as part of the ongoing preparations for Ardh Kumbh, Yogi said a committee of experienced officials had been constituted to design and monitor its preparations.

“Ardh Kumbh-2019 will be a unique event. We will constitute a Prayag Mela Authority which will be a permanent body for organising and managing religious festivals and programmes at Sangam throughout the year,” the CM said.

“An amount of Rs 2,500 crore has been set aside for Ardh Kumbh. Attractive logo and advertisements are being prepared. The logo will find place in every official document from now onwards till 2019. Advertisements will be aired on all channels and published in all newspapers till 2019,” Yogi added.

The CM said an airport would come up in the city which would become functional before the Ardh Kumbh. “Shringeverpur Dham will also be developed into a hi-tech tourist centre for which Rs 32 crore has been sanctioned,” he said.