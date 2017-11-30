Women more vulnerable to poor indoor air quality:Anupriya Patel

Union minister of state for health and family welfare, Anupriya Patel on Wednesday said the government was taking measures to put a lid on the rising level of air pollution and its adverse effect on people’s health.

“Air pollution, both outdoor and indoor, is a cause of concern for all. Women, especially in rural areas, are more vulnerable to poor indoor air quality, largely because they burn wood as fuel for cooking that is adversely affecting their health,” said Patel.

“The government of India is trying to address the problem with Ujjwala Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing free LPG connections to households of 5 crore BPL (below poverty line) women across the country,” emphasised the minister while inaugurating a three-day international conference on ‘Impact of Environment on Women’s Health’ organised by Amity University, Lucknow.

“The government has constituted a committee to prepare a report on air quality management,” added Patel, who is also an alumna of Amity University.

The minister said illnesses related to environment were significantly more common among woman than men. “Physiological differences make women more vulnerable to growing number of toxic chemicals, and exposure to pollutants in air,” she said.

“Malnutrition among rural woman is common, which accounts for their mortality. This area needs to be looked into,” she said.

The minister emphasised that the government alone could not do everything and the society as a whole should come together against pollution. The minister asked the organisers to send her a copy of the outcome of the three-day deliberations so that if there was anything important, the government would look into it seriously.

Ashok K Chauhan, founder president, Amity group of institutions said the youths should learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister of state for health Anupriya Patel how commitment, vision and hard work change the face of the country.

Aseem Chauhan, chairman of Amity University, UP, Lucknow Campus said it has to be seen that development should not compromise and sacrifice the ecological balance of the country.