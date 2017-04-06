Women put a brake on rowdy speedsters, lewd remarks

The women of Awas Vikas colony near the MIG Park, the biggest public park in Badaun district, have come up with a novel idea to check unruly speedsters who pass lewd comments on young girls and women, while vrooming past them on their mean machines.

The women have made speed breakers called Anti Romeo Breakers on the road. The speed breakers, albeit bad ones, with a median height of five inches, are high enough to force any biker to slow down or risk toppling over.

The breakers were made a day after the state police formed anti Romeo squad to prevent harassment of women. The effectiveness of the latter is still in question but the breakers are working just fine.

“The boys who frequented the road in the evening have vanished. Those who still pass by drive slowly, with their eyes on the breakers,” said Deepmala Goel,52, who implemented the scheme along with her friends.

“People were tired of the unruly behaviour of the bikers. But it was very hard to catch them because they sped away so we decided to make the speed breakers,” she told HT..

The Ladies Club of the colony which Goel heads decided to use the locality development fund to construct five such speed breakers on an 180 metre stretch of the road along the park. “The breakers on the edges and the middle are five inches tall and the remaining two are of standard 3 inches,” said Krishna Kashyap, a mother of two teenaged daughters and the convener of the Ladies Club.

Kashyap was initially reluctant about the plan, considering the trouble the breakers would cause for the general public but changed her mind after witnessing an incident herself. “Once when I was standing outside my house, I saw three boys following a group of girls who were strolling inside the park. When I objected, they hurled abuse and fled,” she recounted.

Like Kashyap, a few more people of the colony also objected to such rowdyism but it was the women who shed inhibitions and went ahead with the plan.

“The last breaker was made over two weeks ago and now everyone is praising our efforts. Women and girls from the area spend their evening in the park without any worry. We have managed to reclaim the freedom of the park,”said Goel.

People from the nearby areas who use the park are also praising the efforts. “The women of the colony have indeed shown ingenuity to solve the problem of girls being harassed and the police department will always support such efforts,” said circle officer (CO) of Badaun city Abhishek Yadav.

Read more:Follow guidelines during anti-Romeo drives, Allahabad HC tells UP Police