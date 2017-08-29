Yogi Adityanath comes down hard on doctors who avoid government service

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that taxpayers’ money, used to develop medical institutions and educate doctors, should benefit the society.

Swine flu being projected as a scare: CM Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that undue panic was being created around Swine flu. “It is being turned into a scare. If a person sneezes, it is said he must have swine flu,” he said.

Our focus should be on prevention of swine flu and all water and vector-borne diseases. There is a need to generate awareness. But if we create panic or fear, it will appear as if a ‘chotikatwa’ (braids cutter) was around. ‘Chotikatwa’ is a non-issue,” he added.

The CM said that all water and vector-borne diseases can be controlled through cleanliness. “The Prime Minister has launched the Swachh Bharat Mission,” he said, pointing out that media could play a key role in creating awareness on the subject.

“It is the money of 22 crore taxpayers that is used to build government medical institutions in UP and educate doctors. But when it comes to giving back to society, the doctors vanish,” said the CM while addressing a gathering at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Earlier, the chief minister unveiled the statue of late Dr SC Rai, a surgeon and former mayor of Lucknow.

“Doctors avoid government service for private practice. But if you leave for cities outside UP, or leave the country to settle in Europe, our money goes waste,” said the CM referring to medical students who after completing studies in government colleges at subsidised fees, leave for greener pastures.

“No CM, no medical education minister, no director brings money from their own pockets. This is taxpayers’ money. Will need to think about our population of 22 crore. Being sensitive, for which doctors are known, will be beneficial for the people,” he said.

He added that each day there were media reports highlighting anomalies in health services. “There must be some reasons (behind it). These need to be solved. There was a time when there was a high regard for doctors,” he said.

‘MAKE AN UMBRELLA INSTITUTION’

The chief minister said that Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, and the Women and Child Hospital in Gomti Nagar can be merged to make an umbrella institution.

“The institute has 350 beds for patients, the hospital has 400, and the women and child hospital has 200. They can be merged to make an umbrella institution,” he said.

The Lohia institute has started MBBS course and has taken 150 admissions. But as per MCI norms, it needs more bed and departments to run the MBBS course. Hence, merger with the hospital is in pipeline.