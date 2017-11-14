Yogi Adityanath launches BJP’s civic poll campaign in Ayodhya, hits out at BSP and SP

Launching the BJP’s civic poll campaign from Ayodhya, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said SP and BSP did not like his visits to the temple town.

The CM was in Ayodhya and Faizabad to kickstart the party’s campaign for the three-phase civic election in the state due on November 22, 26 and 29. Ayodhya goes to polls in the first phase.

Starting his address with the chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’ to charge up the crowd, Yogi said previous governments neglected Ayodhya for no reason.

“There was no power or water supply and drainage system was defunct. Those who have neglected Ayodhya must not be forgiven,” he said.

“Whenever I come to Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders do not like it,” Yogi said amidst the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to ensure proper utilisation of funds sent by the Centre and state government.

“In the last 15 years, civic bodies have seen embezzlement and no work,” he added.

Accusing the SP government of blocking all projects of the Modi government, he said: “Thirteen cities from UP were selected for the Smart City project and 60 for Amrit Yojana but the previous government did not support the Centre to roll out the projects in UP.”

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transportation (Amrit) Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2015 to provide basic facilities like clean water and proper sewerage system among others.

He also charged the SP government with blocking the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state.

“The previous government did not release its share of funds for the project. In the last seven months of the BJP rule in UP, 1.61 lakh houses have been constructed under the scheme for urban poor,” Yogi said.

“During SP and BSP regimes, streetlights used to glow in the morning but now they will be lit up during the night,” the CM said and promised to replace all streetlights by LED lights.

Listing out his government’s achievements, the CM said 20 lakh free electricity connections were issued in the last seven months.

He said 60 lakh families in villages benefited from the Centre’s Ujjwala Scheme under which free LPG connections were given to the rural poor.

Raising the issue of traffic jams and stray cattle on the streets, Yogi said all civic bodies would have cowsheds for stray cattle and ‘pheri neeti’ would be introduced for vendors to resolve the issue of traffic jams.

“We will not displace street vendors but will organise them under the ‘pheri neeti’,” he said.

Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara and mahant Dharamdas of Hanumangarhi shared the stage with the CM.

It is for the first time that Ayodhya has been merged with the Faizabad civic body making it Ayodhya-Faizabad Municipal Corporation. Elections for the new body are being held for the first time.

Rishikesh Upadhyay, an old ABVP and RSS functionary, is BJP’s mayoral candidate.

From Faizabad, the CM left for Gonda to address another rally.