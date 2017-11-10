Yogi Adityanath likely to launch civic poll campaign from Ayodhya

Temple town Ayodhya is expected to score over communally-polarised Muzaffarnagar as the venue from where chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to launch his campaign for civic polls in Uttar Pradesh on November 14.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still waiting for a final round of consultation with the CM and BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal before deciding the venue from where Yogi will start his campaign comprising 32 rallies.

Apart from a rally in each of the 16 municipal corporations –Ayodhya, Mathura, Saharanpur and Ferozabad have also become municipal corporations for the first time – Yogi is also expected to address nearly equal number of rallies for semi-urban bodies, as the Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayats are known.

If the BJP think tank settles for Ayodhya, Adityanath would also address rallies in Gonda and Bahraich to make it three rallies on the opening day, a routine he is expected to follow for 10 days from November 24.

BJP has also decided to entrust one minister each with the responsibility of a municipal corporation.

While industrial development minister Satish Mahana has been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that BJP does well in Ayodhya, power minister Shrikant Sharma has been made in-charge of Mathura while Varanasi has been given to urban development minister Suresh Khanna.

A day before launching the campaign, Yogi would visit Chhattisgarh to attend a function organised by a media house on November 13 before getting busy with the civic poll which the BJP has decided to use to connect with the people ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, which political experts say, could even be preponed.

“I have a strong feeling that the Lok Sabha elections may be preponed. If that happens, the by-polls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur that are required after the resignation of Yogi and deputy chief minister Kehsav Prasad Maurya as MPs, will not be held,” a BJP leader from Gorakhpur said.

In Gorakhpur, Yogi is expected to hold about four rallies as he is ostensibly aware that the political opponents may focus in the area from where Yogi is also the head priest of Gorakhnath temple.

Adityanath, who has announced several schemes for development of Hindu pilgrimage sites, will also visit Devipatan temple in Tulsipur, Balrampur, on Friday.