Yogi, four ministers file nominations for Vidhan Parishad seats

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his four ministerial colleagues, including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, filed nomination papers for by-election to five Vidhan Parishad seats on Tuesday.

They are likely to get elected unopposed in the absence of any candidate against them. With his election, Yogi Adityanath will become the third successive chief minister of UP to take the upper house route.

Yogi, along with state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, Vidhan Sabha speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit, minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna and other ministerial colleagues reached the central hall of Vidhan Sabha and filed two sets of nomination papers.

Replying to a question, Maurya said the BJP was not afraid of contesting direct elections and the party had won maximum seats in 2017 assembly elections.

Pandey said the BJP would do even better in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Yogi and Maurya will have the maximum tenure as upper house members as they filed nomination papers for seats having term till July 6, 2022.

No candidate from the opposition filed nomination paper for four Vidhan Parishad seats. The last date of nomination ended on Tuesday.

The CM, the two deputy CMs and minister of state (independent charge) for transport Swatantradev Singh will get elected on September 8 – the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers.

Minister of state for science and technology Mohsin Raza, who filed nomination for the fifth seat (last date of nomination being September 7) will have to wait for the last date of withdrawal (September 11) to get elected unopposed.

Yogi and his ministerial colleagues have to become a member of either house of the state legislature before completion of six months in office on September 19.

Yogi and Maurya filed nominations for seats vacated by Samajwadi Party members Yashwant Singh and Bukkal Nawab who had their tenure till July 6, 2022.

Dinesh Sharma and Swatantradev Singh filed their papers for seats vacated by SP members Ashok Bajpai and Sarojini Agarwal. Their tenure will end on January 30, 2021.

Mohsin Raza, who filed nomination for the seat of BSP member Jaiveer Singh, will have shortest tenure ending May 5, 2018.