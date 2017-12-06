Yogi kicks off online property registration  

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday kick started the online property registration facility, which he said would simplify and ease the registration process and also usher in transparency and curb corruption.

Who all can avail the e-registry facility? Initially this facility would be available in the five cities of the Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow. The five cities where the Stamp and Registration Department will be introducing the e-registry service include the capital of Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Kasganj and Barabanki.

Before the registry of the property the buyer must have to apply online.

The information that the buyer will provided will also calculate the stamp duty, which the applicant have to deposit online.

After submitting the online application form along with the fee, the date of the registry in shape of appointment will be given to the applicant.

This information will also be provided to the applicant through SMS on the mobile number of the applicant.

And on the date of appointment, the applicant will be required at the office of the sub-registrar for the registry.

Then the buyer will get a unique code for the purchase online stamp on the same date. It would be given in the concerned office of the sub-registrar for e-execution of the deed.

The CM, who inaugurated the e-service from his office, said the facility would save time, do away with the need for photocopies of the documents. He said the service would soon be extended all over the state to farmers for registration of agriculture land and properties. The software has been prepared by National Information Centre. Stamp and Registration minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, principle secretary, stamps and registration, Himanshu Kumar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The e-service will ensure that one no longer has to make rounds of and wait hours in the registrar’s office to get the property registered. The service has been modelled on the lines of the online process adopted by the passport office. The facility will be available for both residential and commercial properties.

To apply for registration, one has to log on to igrsup.gov.in. The site will have different sections regarding registration of property, application and verification of property. Applicants are required to create an ID and password. Once done, the applicant will get a registration number as a password on the mobile phone. Language option of Hindi has been incorporated for the e-registry.

UP Revenue department is providing training to officials to get them acquainted with the process of online registration and to handle e-registration queries. The registry office will fix the date for the registration of documents after which another specific date will be given to the applicant to execute the sale deed. Most of the work can be done online for the registry, including the purchase of stamp papers, according to stamp and registry department.

To extend the facility to other cities as well, pilot projects have been mooted in 11 districts.