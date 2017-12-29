15 New Year resolutions that will have every millennial saying ‘Same’

My New Year resolution list for the last three years has pretty much looked the same. That tells you everything you need to know about where my life is headed.

So, this year, I decided to junk the big, scary list and create a manifesto of sorts for myself, and fellow twenty-somethings, because ek millennial hi ek millennial ka dard samaj sakta hai. Here goes:

1. Will not turn into a social media zombie every single day.

2. Will make an effort to understand basic financial planning because being ‘urban poor’ doesn’t get you anywhere.

3. Will not fall in love with any more fictional characters.

4. Will mark ‘Going’ on Facebook events only if I actually intend to show up.

5. Will not contribute to making stupid people famous.

6. Will accept that social drinking is a thing, and blacking out every time you go out is, in fact, optional.

7. Will control my inner Sherlock Holmes and stop stalking exes and other random people on social media.

8. Will not invest in Bitcoins. Its value changes faster than the deadline for linking Aadhar.

9. Will spend more time preparing healthy food than watching aesthetically shot recipe videos.

10. Will not sign up on Tinder to ‘make new friends’ and ruin it for others.

11. Will support my favourite stand-up comedian/musician/poet by buying tickets to see their live shows because YouTube doesn’t pay anyone’s bills.

12. Will seize means of production and overthrow capitalism.

13. Will do unglamorous things like using less plastic and taking public transport whenever possible, so that the planet isn’t totally ruined in the next 10 years.

14. Will not post the same photo on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and WhatsApp Stories. Actually, will stop uploading WhatsApp stories because it was never cool in the first place.

15. And finally, will not pressurise myself into “getting my shit together” because having your life sorted is a mirage.

