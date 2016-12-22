18-year-old Delhiite organises March for Aleppo

Aiming to lend a helping hand to the victims of the war torn Aleppo, 18-year-old Delhi girl Roshni Gulati, will be leading a march at Jantar Mantar on December 24. The march will raise awareness about the worsening situation in Aleppo and will also try to make a difference by collecting contributions for the people suffering there.

“People are dying every minute as the world silently observes. I can’t let that happen. We need to make as much noise as possible instead of just sighing and feeling sad every time. To show our solidarity to the situation I am organising a march tomorrow,” says Gulati.

The march will start from Jantar Mantar and participants will contribute in some way they can for the victims of the war torn city. “I have written to the several international organizations and they are happy to help us. I will collect the money from the participants who wish to contribute and I will further donate to the organisations such as World Wide Tribe and more.”

Gulati, who is nervous about her initiative also hopes that with the right support , she will be able to make a big difference to the lives of the people in Aleppo. “This is the first time I am holding a march and I am quite nervous but on the other side,I am positive and that people will participate in the march and extend their help.”