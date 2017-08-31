5 tips to find the right musical instrument and teacher for your child

Playing an instrument keeps your mind sharp and active. However, music lessons are among the most expensive activities for children and the most difficult to navigate. Here are some tips on how to get started:

1) Let your child explore different instruments by going to concerts, watching YouTube videos or visiting mom-and-pop music stores that let people play their merchandise. This way, you can discover your child’s interest and also what he’s good at.

2) Take the time to find the right teacher by asking for trial lessons and interviews. Check out local databases and ask around the neighbourhood. Sometimes, it might take you a while to find the perfect teacher.

3) Consult with a music teacher before acquiring an instrument, especially if you are considering buying a used one. It’s better to rely on an expert’s knowledge rather than going by the seller’s words.

4) Prepare to budget for the costs associated with school music programs. Inquire about fee waivers and reach out to community coordinators about programs for low-income families.

5) Be prepared to give the time and energy to encourage your child to practice; be patient and dig in for the long-term.

