6 tips that will help you host the perfect house party this New Year’s Eve

If you’re planning a house party to welcome the New Year, here are some expert tips that will come in handy. You could set up a bright, attractive selfie wall to create ever lasting memories, prepare healthy and tasty snacks and pull off a great party at home without spending a fortune on it. Here are more great ideas:

*Invitation: Sending invitations doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming. Create a GIF invitation card that sets the tone of your party to make it more appealing.

* Lighting: Lighting is a mood-enhancer that beats the seasonal blues, especially in winter. So, using suitable lamp lights with yellow or gold shade bulbs can maintain the excitement. Go ahead, be artistic and warm up your house with string lights, lanterns, table lamps and fragrant candles.

*Seating arrangement: Everyone wants that extra warmth in winter. With a cozy setting, you can enhance the overall layout and make everyone feel at home. Go for online deals and get portable pouffes, cane chairs, soft cushions and bean bags. Even old pillows, adorned with lacy covers, will do the job. Use thick rugs to cover the floor so that there is a feeling of warmness under your feet.

Your selfie wall should keep guests busy and ensure your party gets talked about in your friend circle on the social media. (Getty Images)

* Selfie Selfie on the wall: Set up a creative selfie wall in a corner. This should keep your guests busy and create fun memories.

*Tasty snacks are a must: Keep the menu list small but ensure the food is delicious. Serve healthy little bites like cottage cheese salad, quinoa and lentil salad, spinach multi-grain wrap, tofu rice meal and thalis with tawa rotis.

* Make twists and turns while the music plays: Music adds that missing flavour to an occasion and gets the place moving with energetic vibes. Music is the best mood-enhancer; keep it subtle and pleasant to keep the mood upbeat. Be your own DJ. But if you wish to take this up a notch, you can hire an expert within budget.

– Inputs from Rohit Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer, Klikly, and Omm Dev Sharma, Director, Maverick Buzz.

