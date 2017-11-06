8 cocktails you can make at your next house party that are perfect for winter
This winter, skip that chilled beer and turn to hot cocktails instead. From wintery matcha, cherry punch to cinnamon affair, there are many different cocktails that you can try to warm up this winter. Karan Vasani, Chief Winemaker at Sula Vineyards, and experts at Hennessy list some cocktail recipes to try out this winter:
* Mulled Wine
Ingredients: Shiraz wine - 3 glasses
Star anise - 3
Cloves - 5
Orange peel
Cinnamon flavoured sugar syrup
Method: Boil the above ingredients till the wine reduces to half. Add 60 ml Janus wine and serve warm garnished with a vanilla pod.
* Wintery matcha
Ingredients: Green tea - 1 tea bag
Green apple syrup - 10 ml
Ginger - 15 gm juiced
Lime juice - 30 ml
Sula Seco
Method: Brew the green tea as per packet instructions. Let it cool. Fill one-third of sparkling wine glass with green tea. Add the green apple syrup, ginger and lime juice. Top it off with Sula Seco. Serve with a thin slice of green apple.
* Cherry punch
Ingredients: Cherry puree -60 ml
Ginger - 100 gm
Water -150 ml
Riesling wine - 3 glasses
Method: Muddle the ginger and cherry puree together. Add water and bring it to a boil. Boil it till it reduces to half. Top it off with the Riesling wine. Serve cool garnished with a cherry.
* Magic Spritzer
Ingredients: Ginger - 50 gm
Eclipse - 60 ml
Zinfandel red wine - 2 glasses
Martini rosso - 60 ml
Method: Grate the ginger and juice it. Stir all the ingredients together. Serve at room temperature in a wine glass garnished with orange peel.
* Cinnamon affair
Ingredients: Green tea - 1 tea bag
Cinnamon - 2 stick
Lemon juice - 15 ml
Janus wine - 30 ml
Brut wine
Method: Brew the green tea as per packet instructions along with the cinnamon. Let it cool. Fill one-third of a sparkling wine glass with the green tea and cinnamon mix. Add lemon juice and brandy and give it a stir. Top it off with Brut wine. Serve cool.
* Mixed story
Ingredients: Cognac - 4 cl (1.5oz)
Acacia honey - 0.5 cl (0.2oz)
Hot water - 4 cl (1.5oz)
Lemon -1 slice
Method: In a glass, add cognac, honey and hot water. Stir to dissolve the honey. Garnish with a lemon slice.
* Sugary winter
Ingredients: Cognac - 4 cl (1.5oz)
Hot water - 4 cl (1.50z)
Sugar cane syrup - 0.5 cl (0.2oz)
2 lemon supremes (wedges without the peel, pith and skin)
1 thin slice of ginger
1 orange twist
Method: In a glass, add cognac, sugar, lemon and ginger. Stir. Top with hot water and garnish with orange twist.
* Spiced orange smash
Ingredients: 2.5 parts of cognac
½ part Averna
½ part simple syrup
2 dashes of Angosutra Bitters
1 tablespoon of Orange marmalade
0.75 part Fresh Lemon Juice
Method: Add all liquids to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Fine strain. Pour over ice in a glass. Garnish with an orange twist.
