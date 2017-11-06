8 cocktails you can make at your next house party that are perfect for winter

This winter, skip that chilled beer and turn to hot cocktails instead. From wintery matcha, cherry punch to cinnamon affair, there are many different cocktails that you can try to warm up this winter. Karan Vasani, Chief Winemaker at Sula Vineyards, and experts at Hennessy list some cocktail recipes to try out this winter:

* Mulled Wine

Ingredients: Shiraz wine - 3 glasses

Star anise - 3

Cloves - 5

Orange peel

Cinnamon flavoured sugar syrup

Method: Boil the above ingredients till the wine reduces to half. Add 60 ml Janus wine and serve warm garnished with a vanilla pod.

* Wintery matcha

Ingredients: Green tea - 1 tea bag

Green apple syrup - 10 ml

Ginger - 15 gm juiced

Lime juice - 30 ml

Sula Seco

Method: Brew the green tea as per packet instructions. Let it cool. Fill one-third of sparkling wine glass with green tea. Add the green apple syrup, ginger and lime juice. Top it off with Sula Seco. Serve with a thin slice of green apple.

* Cherry punch

Ingredients: Cherry puree -60 ml

Ginger - 100 gm

Water -150 ml

Riesling wine - 3 glasses

Method: Muddle the ginger and cherry puree together. Add water and bring it to a boil. Boil it till it reduces to half. Top it off with the Riesling wine. Serve cool garnished with a cherry.

* Magic Spritzer

Ingredients: Ginger - 50 gm

Eclipse - 60 ml

Zinfandel red wine - 2 glasses

Martini rosso - 60 ml

Method: Grate the ginger and juice it. Stir all the ingredients together. Serve at room temperature in a wine glass garnished with orange peel.

* Cinnamon affair

Ingredients: Green tea - 1 tea bag

Cinnamon - 2 stick

Lemon juice - 15 ml

Janus wine - 30 ml

Brut wine

Method: Brew the green tea as per packet instructions along with the cinnamon. Let it cool. Fill one-third of a sparkling wine glass with the green tea and cinnamon mix. Add lemon juice and brandy and give it a stir. Top it off with Brut wine. Serve cool.

* Mixed story

Ingredients: Cognac - 4 cl (1.5oz)

Acacia honey - 0.5 cl (0.2oz)

Hot water - 4 cl (1.5oz)

Lemon -1 slice

Method: In a glass, add cognac, honey and hot water. Stir to dissolve the honey. Garnish with a lemon slice.

* Sugary winter

Ingredients: Cognac - 4 cl (1.5oz)

Hot water - 4 cl (1.50z)

Sugar cane syrup - 0.5 cl (0.2oz)

2 lemon supremes (wedges without the peel, pith and skin)

1 thin slice of ginger

1 orange twist

Method: In a glass, add cognac, sugar, lemon and ginger. Stir. Top with hot water and garnish with orange twist.

* Spiced orange smash

Ingredients: 2.5 parts of cognac

½ part Averna

½ part simple syrup

2 dashes of Angosutra Bitters

1 tablespoon of Orange marmalade

0.75 part Fresh Lemon Juice

Method: Add all liquids to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Fine strain. Pour over ice in a glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

