How can you bring positive vibes to your home? Here’s your 10-step DIY decor guide

Do you feel your home is missing a certain vibe? Perhaps you can decorate your home with ample lights, be it in the form of lamps or chandeliers. Or you can introduce a few planters with fresh flowers to the empty corners of your home to bring in positive vibes and tranquillity, suggest experts. Retesh Sharma, director at Zynna, and Sukriti Sharma, director at Plusch, have listed some creative décor ideas:

1) Fetch greenery inside: Adding planters with loads of fresh flowers and green plants creates a serene milieu.

2) Light the area right: Lights plays a key role in setting the ambience right. Add a few chandeliers and lamps to create a beautiful ambience in the room. Also, incorporate a few scented candles to spread aroma and generate a loving atmosphere.

3) Instead of changing your whole upholstery, nature-inspired curtains or cushions can work well. You can contrast them with neon colours.

4) Adding floral design, nature upholstery pieces with contrasting rugs can also work well. Also watercolour-style flower-print fabric can be incorporated on the footstool or cushions.

5) Small decorative pieces, fruit bowls, decorative ornaments and magazine baskets enhance the look of the living room.

6) You can add photo frames, bamboo décor products as well assmaller objects such as coasters, decorative trays and room diffusers.

7) Use printed wallpapers to brighten any space in your house, whether it is the bedroom, living area, dining room or balcony.

8) Set a relaxing mood by arranging a variety of oil lamps and candles on decorative trays and let them work their magic.

9) Adorn your interiors with brighter shades of yellow, orange, red, blue and green. Opt for colours that complement each other.

10) Keep aside the heavy drapes and welcome sheer or pellucid curtains in your homes.

