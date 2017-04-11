A pinch of salt in your coffee is actually good. Here’s why

As ridiculous as it may sound, coffee drinkers are now claiming that we should be adding salt -- not sugar -- to our cups of Joe, if we’re not keen on the bitterness.

However alien it may sound, this latest trend is actually backed by science. A study from the journal Nature showed that sodium ions suppress the bitterness in coffee and actually enhance its flavour.

And while it shouldn’t be added to every cup of coffee, if it’s particularly bitter then a small pinch of salt will help to mellow the overall flavour.

So, next time you order your morning coffee and the first sip makes your face shrink, whip out your finest Salt Bae impression and add a dash of salt to take off the bitter edge.

This isn’t the first time beverage buffs have lauded the properties of salt though.

Salt in coffee helps reduce bitterness but one should be careful of the quantity.

Vino experts have previously touted the seasoning for its ability to smooth and balance the flavours of some low-cost bottles of wine.

Former Microsoft chief technology officer Nathan Myhrvold made the discovery at a dinner party after he added a pinch of salt to another guest’s glass of Cabernet.

Consequently, he found that the overall taste of the wine had improved.

Unlike sugar, you need very little to make a difference. Anything more than a tiny pinch and you’ll ruin your coffee and wine. After all, no one wants to be drinking caffeinated seawater.

