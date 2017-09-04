A pregnant mother from America poses for a photo shoot with 20,000 bees

In a bizarre photo-shoot, a 33-year-old American woman celebrates her pregnancy by posing with over 20,000 bees on her swollen belly.

This is definitely a do-not-try-at-home situation.

Emily Muller, who is pregnant with her fourth child, sat for a photography session featuring a “belly bee”.

The mother, who is also a bee-keeper by profession, is familiar with handling and working with bees. She owns a company named Mueller Honey Bee Co. which sells honey and a natural remedy made from honey and elderberries, and also helps removing hives on request.

It’s preferable to work with bees with they are swarming, Muller tells Cleveland.com.

Before bees leave their hive to follow their queen, they eat so much it makes them sluggish, and with full abdomens, they can’t bend to sting, she further adds.

Her maternity shoot with bees, photographed by Ohio-based Kendrah Damis, was not merely a stunt, Muller explains.

“Bees represent life and death,” she told Cleveland.com. “We’ve had three miscarriages, so these pictures are dedicated to life and death, to all of the children we’ve had.”

Muller’s fourth child is due in November.

By shooting with the bees, Muller says she is letting her womb experience the “spiritual” moment.

“It was absolutely amazing to connect with nature in that way and to have the bees directly on my womb was so spiritual,” she tells People.com, adding that the photo-shoot will help raise awareness that bees are gentle and not scary.